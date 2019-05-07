W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Director Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Stuart B. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,102. The company has a market capitalization of $713.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.85. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 26.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 23.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 83.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 411,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

