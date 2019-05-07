WSFS Financial (WSFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on WSFS Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,816,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,114,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,018 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

