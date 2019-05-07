World Asset Management Inc Purchases 755 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4,293.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,668,000. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 20.4% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,932,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,751,000 after acquiring an additional 327,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Donaldson by 95.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 301,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 167.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

