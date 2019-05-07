Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy Sells 8,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $868,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WWD stock opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $110.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $66,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

