WNS (WNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.43.

NYSE WNS opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.97. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. WNS had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 856,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 77,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 136,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.