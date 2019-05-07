Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,889. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $52.91.
