Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of WY stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.64. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

