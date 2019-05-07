Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

WTE stock opened at C$20.82 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$17.64 and a one year high of C$27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.89999990838959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

