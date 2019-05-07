Westpac Banking Corp Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.66 (WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6581 per share by the bank on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Westpac Banking has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Westpac Banking has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westpac Banking to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

WBK traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 269,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,320. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.07. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westpac Banking stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

