West Branch Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bremer Trust National Association increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $132,822.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $814,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,698 shares of company stock worth $69,894,927. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. 1,671,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

