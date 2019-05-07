Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAIR. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of WAIR opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wesco Aircraft has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.99 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,970,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 520,781 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,448,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 229,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,911,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after buying an additional 97,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after buying an additional 97,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

