Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) recently:
- 5/7/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/2/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 4/30/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/23/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 4/17/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/11/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.33 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 158.32 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
