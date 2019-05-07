Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) recently:

5/7/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

4/30/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/17/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.33 price target on the stock.

3/9/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 158.32 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,623,200. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

