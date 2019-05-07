Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.93% and a negative return on equity of 911.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

