Warburg Research Reiterates “€330.00” Price Target for Xing (O1BC)

Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on Xing (ETR:O1BC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O1BC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €329.00 ($382.56) price objective on Xing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on Xing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €310.00 ($360.47).

Get Xing alerts:

Shares of ETR O1BC opened at €361.50 ($420.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 65.61. Xing has a 12-month low of €223.00 ($259.30) and a 12-month high of €335.00 ($389.53).

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, and Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Xing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.