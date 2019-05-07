Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 866,754 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-stake-lessened-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.