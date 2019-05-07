VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 82,291.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Corp has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

