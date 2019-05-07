Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,704. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/vontobel-swiss-wealth-advisors-ag-decreases-stake-in-spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy.html.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.