Vivendi SA (VIV) Receives €26.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.85 ($31.23).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of VIV traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €25.12 ($29.21). 2,931,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

