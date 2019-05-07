Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,875 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 169,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

