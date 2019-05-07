Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $746,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,245,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $35,531,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $29,866.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

