Verso (VRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Verso had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.83 million. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VRS opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Verso has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $800.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verso from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verso in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

