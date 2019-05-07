Verso (VRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Verso had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.83 million. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:VRS opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Verso has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $800.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.52.
Verso Company Profile
Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.
