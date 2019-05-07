Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Down 6.7%

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.80. 608,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 633,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.
In related news, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $7,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,109.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,865,410 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 323,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $3,007,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
