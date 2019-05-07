Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 199.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $39,507.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $252,318.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $190,235.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $235,097.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,156 shares of company stock worth $11,312,291. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

