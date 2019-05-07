Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,282,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.
VOO opened at $268.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $270.86.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.