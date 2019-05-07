Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-shares-bought-by-bray-capital-advisors.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.