ValuEngine Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $247,675.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,212.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 853,244 shares of company stock valued at $43,210,239. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.