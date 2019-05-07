ValuEngine Lowers Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Strong Sell

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE BZH opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $376.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 59.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

