ValuEngine Downgrades Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.71 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.64.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

