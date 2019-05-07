US Gold (USAU) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

USAU stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. US Gold has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Gold stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of US Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

