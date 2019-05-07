US Foods (USFD) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.89.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. US Foods has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/us-foods-usfd-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.