US Foods (USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods updated its FY19 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

USFD stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 1,643,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,182. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “US Foods (USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/us-foods-usfd-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.