United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Holdings Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,488,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,737,000 after purchasing an additional 448,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,386,000 after purchasing an additional 403,409 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3,011.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $561,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

