Uniper (UN01) PT Set at €31.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.96 ($27.86).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €26.43 ($30.73) on Friday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a twelve month high of €27.74 ($32.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.