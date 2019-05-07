Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBSH. ValuEngine upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.45 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Bankshares will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 178.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 256.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

