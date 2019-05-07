Unilever (UNIA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.18 ($59.51).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

