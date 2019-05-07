Unilever (UN) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of UN opened at $60.10 on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

