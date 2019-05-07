Unilever (ULVR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,060 ($66.12) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,325 ($56.51).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 5,050 ($65.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,354.55 ($56.90).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,628 ($60.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a one year high of GBX 4,657.50 ($60.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 35.46 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $33.61. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Mary Ma acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, with a total value of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

