Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total value of $3,528,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,622,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.90, for a total value of $3,872,343.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,477,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.36. The stock had a trading volume of 610,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,052. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $359.69.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.