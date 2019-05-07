Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total value of $3,528,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,622,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.90, for a total value of $3,872,343.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,477,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.36. The stock had a trading volume of 610,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,052. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

