UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €210.00 Price Target

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €228.00 ($265.12).

adidas stock opened at €254.20 ($295.58) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

