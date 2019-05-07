Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 341,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 315,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,254,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 277,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

TRQ stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Turquoise Hill Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

