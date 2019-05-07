Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

