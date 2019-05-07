Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.16 million for the quarter.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of TC opened at C$117.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tucows has a 52 week low of C$64.50 and a 52 week high of C$120.79.

TC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/tucows-tc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.