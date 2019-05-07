Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

