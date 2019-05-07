Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,353,000 after buying an additional 476,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.24.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 3,017,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

