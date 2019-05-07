TrueCar’s (TRUE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We expect 1Q results (due 5/9, AMC) to come in line with reset expectations following 4Q/guide in mid-Feb. We expect mgt. to provide an update on fixing the SEO traffic issues as well as in honing the company’s newly launched tech platform for consumer experience and conversions. TrueCar saw a slight m/m improvement in March, according to data from comScore while industry-wide new car sales (excl fleet) have seen a softening trend YTD (TRUE). We maintain a Hold/$9 PT into earnings.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TrueCar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of TRUE opened at $7.07 on Monday. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $734.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,736 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $53,378.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,983. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $61,742 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

