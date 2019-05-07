Trueblue (TBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Trueblue has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

TBI stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $552.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $246,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trueblue by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trueblue by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

