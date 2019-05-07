Trilogy International Partners (TRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.83 million.

Shares of TSE TRL opened at C$2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Trilogy International Partners’s payout ratio is -3.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

