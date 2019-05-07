Trecora Resources (TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

TREC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Patrick D. Quarles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 21,550 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $202,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,946,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,058 shares of company stock valued at $477,682 and have sold 96,617 shares valued at $907,564. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trecora Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Trecora Resources worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

