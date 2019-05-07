Travelzoo (TZOO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Travelzoo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

TZOO stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Travelzoo had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Travelzoo news, insider Christian Alexander Smart purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $78,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,623.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

