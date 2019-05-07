Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $87,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,326,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,075,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,843,000 after buying an additional 190,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,717,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,226,000 after buying an additional 159,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,144,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.58.

Shares of TRV opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $144.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $1,062,578.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,745 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,504.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 23,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,008,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,581 shares of company stock valued at $27,017,867 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/travelers-companies-inc-trv-holdings-reduced-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.